Cryer and No. 15 Houston host Troy

Troy Trojans (5-3) at Houston Cougars (5-3) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -26.5; over/under is 133.5…

Troy Trojans (5-3) at Houston Cougars (5-3)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -26.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Houston hosts Troy after LJ Cryer scored 20 points in Houston’s 79-51 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Cougars are 4-0 on their home court. Houston is the top team in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.3 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

The Trojans are 2-2 on the road. Troy averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Houston averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Troy allows. Troy has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points greater than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Cougars.

Marcus Rigsby Jr. is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 7.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.