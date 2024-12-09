Cruz Davis, Kijan Robinson both score 20 as Hofstra beats Norfolk State 80-67

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Cruz Davis and Kijan Robinson scored 20 points apiece to help Hofstra defeat Norfolk State 80-67…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Cruz Davis and Kijan Robinson scored 20 points apiece to help Hofstra defeat Norfolk State 80-67 on Monday night.

Davis shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Pride (8-3). Robinson shot 7 of 12 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Jean Aranguren shot 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

Jalen Myers led the Spartans (6-4) with 17 points. Christian Ings added 12 points and five assists. Brian Moore Jr. had 10 points.

Hofstra took the lead with 10:33 left in the first half and did not give it up. Aranguren led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 37-31 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

