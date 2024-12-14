Crooks leads No. 18 Iowa State against Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-5) at Iowa State Cyclones (8-3) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Iowa…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-5) at Iowa State Cyclones (8-3)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Iowa State faces Eastern Illinois after Audi Crooks scored 31 points in Iowa State’s 75-69 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cyclones have gone 7-0 at home. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 with 20.1 assists per game led by Emily Ryan averaging 7.2.

The Panthers have gone 0-5 away from home. Eastern Illinois is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

Iowa State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 38.0% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is scoring 20.8 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cyclones.

Macy McGlone is averaging 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Panthers.

