Crooks leads Iowa State against Oklahoma State after 22-point showing

Iowa State Cyclones (9-4) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (10-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State visits Oklahoma State after Audi Crooks scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 101-68 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Cowgirls are 9-0 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Cyclones are 0-2 on the road. Iowa State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Oklahoma State makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.6 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Iowa State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

The Cowgirls and Cyclones square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is averaging 16.8 points for the Cowgirls.

Crooks is scoring 21.6 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

