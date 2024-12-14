Creighton visits Sears and No. 7 Alabama

Creighton Bluejays (7-3) at Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -10.5;…

Creighton Bluejays (7-3) at Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -10.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Alabama faces Creighton after Mark Sears scored 20 points in Alabama’s 94-79 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Crimson Tide are 3-0 in home games. Alabama is second in the SEC with 28.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 6.1.

The Bluejays play their first true road game after going 7-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Creighton averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Alabama makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Creighton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 11.5 points.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 17.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Bluejays.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.