Creighton visits Schreiber and Green Bay

Creighton Bluejays (7-2, 1-0 Big East) at Green Bay Phoenix (7-4, 2-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (7-2, 1-0 Big East) at Green Bay Phoenix (7-4, 2-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Creighton after Maddy Schreiber scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 86-53 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix are 2-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bluejays are 3-2 in road games. Creighton ranks fourth in the Big East with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Jensen averaging 4.3.

Green Bay is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton scores 14.8 more points per game (79.3) than Green Bay gives up to opponents (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Schreiber is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Phoenix.

Jensen is shooting 51.1% and averaging 20.4 points for the Bluejays.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.