Creighton visits No. 7 Alabama after Sears’ 20-point outing

Creighton Bluejays (7-3) at Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Alabama faces Creighton after Mark Sears scored 20 points in Alabama’s 94-79 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Crimson Tide have gone 3-0 in home games. Alabama is second in the SEC with 28.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 6.1.

The Bluejays play their first true road game after going 7-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Creighton is the Big East leader with 30.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 5.9.

Alabama makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Creighton averages 78.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 78.1 Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Crimson Tide.

Kalkbrenner is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Bluejays.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

