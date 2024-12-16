Creighton takes on Wyoming, looks for 8th straight victory

Wyoming Cowgirls (5-5) at Creighton Bluejays (8-2, 1-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Creighton heads…

Wyoming Cowgirls (5-5) at Creighton Bluejays (8-2, 1-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton heads into a matchup against Wyoming as winners of seven consecutive games.

The Bluejays are 2-0 on their home court. Creighton ranks sixth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. Lauren Jensen leads the Bluejays with 4.8 boards.

The Cowgirls are 1-3 on the road. Wyoming ranks fourth in the MWC with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Allyson Fertig averaging 10.9.

Creighton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Creighton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jensen is shooting 50.7% and averaging 19.9 points for the Bluejays.

Fertig is averaging 18 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Cowgirls.

