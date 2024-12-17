Creighton takes home win streak into matchup with Wyoming

Wyoming Cowgirls (5-5) at Creighton Bluejays (8-2, 1-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Creighton will…

Wyoming Cowgirls (5-5) at Creighton Bluejays (8-2, 1-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bluejays play Wyoming.

The Bluejays have gone 2-0 at home. Creighton ranks second in the Big East with 19.1 assists per game led by Lauren Jensen averaging 4.5.

The Cowgirls are 1-3 on the road. Wyoming ranks third in the MWC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Allyson Fertig averaging 6.1.

Creighton averages 78.8 points, 19.7 more per game than the 59.1 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Creighton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jensen is shooting 50.7% and averaging 19.9 points for the Bluejays.

Tess Barnes averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

