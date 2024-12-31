Creighton hosts St. John’s following Kalkbrenner’s 23-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-5, 1-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 4 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-5, 1-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -1.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays St. John’s after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 23 points in Creighton’s 86-79 victory against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bluejays have gone 7-1 at home. Creighton ranks sixth in the Big East with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Kalkbrenner averaging 12.3.

The Red Storm are 2-0 in conference play. St. John’s ranks sixth in the Big East with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Deivon Smith averaging 5.3.

Creighton averages 76.8 points, 8.5 more per game than the 68.3 St. John’s allows. St. John’s scores 13.7 more points per game (84.8) than Creighton allows to opponents (71.1).

The Bluejays and Red Storm square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is averaging 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Bluejays.

Aaron Scott is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 8.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

