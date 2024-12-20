Creighton hosts Dixon and Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (7-5, 0-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (7-5, 0-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits Creighton after Eric Dixon scored 25 points in Villanova’s 79-67 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bluejays have gone 6-1 in home games. Creighton averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-0 against Big East opponents. Villanova is sixth in the Big East scoring 79.1 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.

Creighton scores 76.0 points, 9.6 more per game than the 66.4 Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The Bluejays and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bluejays.

Jhamir Brickus is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

