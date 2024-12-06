Creighton faces UNLV following Isaacs’ 27-point outing

UNLV Rebels (4-3) at Creighton Bluejays (6-3) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts UNLV after Pop…

UNLV Rebels (4-3) at Creighton Bluejays (6-3)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts UNLV after Pop Isaacs scored 27 points in Creighton’s 76-63 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bluejays are 5-1 on their home court. Creighton is the Big East leader with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 8.8.

The Rebels play their first true road game after going 4-3 to begin the season. UNLV ranks eighth in the MWC allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Creighton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.4 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV scores 5.6 more points per game (74.0) than Creighton gives up (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Bluejays.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Rebels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

