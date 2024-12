OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton beats No. 1 Kansas 76-63 for the Bluejays’ second victory over a top-ranked team in…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton beats No. 1 Kansas 76-63 for the Bluejays’ second victory over a top-ranked team in two seasons.

