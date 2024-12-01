Crawford leads Tulsa against Creighton after 25-point game

Creighton Bluejays (4-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on Creighton…

Creighton Bluejays (4-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on Creighton after Delanie Crawford scored 25 points in Tulsa’s 76-46 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Golden Hurricane are 2-1 on their home court. Tulsa is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

The Bluejays have gone 0-2 away from home. Creighton averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Tulsa is shooting 34.1% from the field this season, 12.8 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc.

Lauren Jensen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc.

