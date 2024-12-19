Crawford leads Chicago State against Grand Canyon after 20-point game

Chicago State Cougars (0-12) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-4) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -29.5; over/under…

Chicago State Cougars (0-12) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-4)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -29.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Grand Canyon after Noble Crawford scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 75-63 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Antelopes are 5-1 on their home court. Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC with 14.6 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 4.0.

The Cougars are 0-8 on the road. Chicago State has a 0-12 record against opponents over .500.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State’s 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points lower than Grand Canyon has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: JaKobe Coles is shooting 55.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Antelopes.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.3 points for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.