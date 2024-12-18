Crawford and Chicago State host Grand Canyon

Chicago State Cougars (0-12) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-4) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Grand…

Chicago State Cougars (0-12) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-4)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Grand Canyon after Noble Crawford scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 75-63 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Antelopes have gone 5-1 at home. Grand Canyon scores 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 0-8 away from home. Chicago State has a 0-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 60.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 72.8 Grand Canyon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lok Wur is shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging nine points.

Jalen Forrest is shooting 34.2% and averaging 9.3 points for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.