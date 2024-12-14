Craig leads IU Indianapolis against Lindenwood after 25-point performance

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-7, 1-2 Horizon League) at Lindenwood Lions (4-6) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-7, 1-2 Horizon League) at Lindenwood Lions (4-6)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Lindenwood after Sean Craig scored 25 points in IU Indianapolis’ 78-76 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Lions have gone 3-0 in home games. Lindenwood is fifth in the OVC scoring 73.9 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Jaguars have gone 1-3 away from home. IU Indianapolis is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

Lindenwood’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Bass averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

Paul Zilinskas is scoring 19.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Jaguars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

