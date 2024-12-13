Craig leads IU Indianapolis against Lindenwood after 25-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-7, 1-2 Horizon League) at Lindenwood Lions (4-6) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-7, 1-2 Horizon League) at Lindenwood Lions (4-6)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Lindenwood after Sean Craig scored 25 points in IU Indianapolis’ 78-76 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Lions are 3-0 in home games. Lindenwood averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-3 on the road. IU Indianapolis is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Lindenwood’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadis Jones is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Lions.

Paul Zilinskas is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 19.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.