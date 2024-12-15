Craft scores 34, Miami (OH) takes down Bethany (WV) 112-70

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kam Craft’s 34 points led Miami (OH) over Bethany (WV) 112-70 on Sunday. Craft had a…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kam Craft’s 34 points led Miami (OH) over Bethany (WV) 112-70 on Sunday.

Craft had a big night from beyond the arc for the RedHawks (6-3), as he made 10 of Miami’s 22 3-pointers. Brant Byers scored 21 points while going 8 of 10 (5 for 7 from 3-point range). Eian Elmer had 20 points and shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Ben Guffey led the way for the Bison with 12 points. Troy Hixson added 11 points for Bethany. Cole Dailey finished with 10 points.

Miami took the lead with 19:17 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 62-28 at halftime, with Byers racking up 17 points. Miami outscored Bethany by eight points in the second half, and Craft scored a team-high 20 points in the second half to help secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

