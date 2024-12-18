Craft leads Miami (OH) against Vermont after 34-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-3) at Vermont Catamounts (5-7) Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4; over/under…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-3) at Vermont Catamounts (5-7)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Vermont after Kam Craft scored 34 points in Miami (OH)’s 112-70 win against the Bethany (WV) Bison.

The Catamounts are 3-1 on their home court. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East in rebounding averaging 29.1 rebounds. Ileri Ayo-Faleye leads the Catamounts with 4.5 boards.

The RedHawks are 1-2 in road games. Miami (OH) ranks second in the MAC giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 48.2% shooting.

Vermont is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Vermont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Hurley is averaging 14.7 points for the Catamounts.

Craft is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the RedHawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

