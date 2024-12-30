Covington and Anthony Blunt each score 15, UMass-Lowell knocks off Emerson 101-39

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Yuri Covington and Anthony Blunt each had 15 points in UMass-Lowell’s 101-39 win against Emerson on…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Yuri Covington and Anthony Blunt each had 15 points in UMass-Lowell’s 101-39 win against Emerson on Monday.

Covington added eight rebounds for the River Hawks (11-4). Mekhi Gray had 13 points and went 6 of 8 from the field. The River Hawks extended their winning streak to six games.

Jacob Armant finished with seven points for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

