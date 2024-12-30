Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Covington and Anthony Blunt…

Covington and Anthony Blunt each score 15, UMass-Lowell knocks off Emerson 101-39

The Associated Press

December 30, 2024, 4:25 PM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Yuri Covington and Anthony Blunt each had 15 points in UMass-Lowell’s 101-39 win against Emerson on Monday.

Covington added eight rebounds for the River Hawks (11-4). Mekhi Gray had 13 points and went 6 of 8 from the field. The River Hawks extended their winning streak to six games.

Jacob Armant finished with seven points for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up