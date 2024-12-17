Council leads Saint Bonaventure against Siena after 24-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-1) at Siena Saints (5-5, 1-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-1) at Siena Saints (5-5, 1-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -7.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits Siena after Melvin Council Jr. scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 74-70 win over the Providence Friars.

The Saints are 2-0 on their home court. Siena gives up 70.0 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Bonnies are 3-0 on the road. Saint Bonaventure is fourth in the A-10 scoring 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Noel Brown averaging 9.1.

Siena makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Saint Bonaventure averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Siena allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Major Freeman is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Saints.

Council averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

