Coulibaly and Pepperdine host Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (4-8, 2-0 Big West) at Pepperdine Waves (5-6) Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Long Beach State Beach (4-8, 2-0 Big West) at Pepperdine Waves (5-6)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -6.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on Long Beach State after Boubacar Coulibaly scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 86-76 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Waves are 4-1 on their home court. Pepperdine averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Beach are 2-3 in road games. Long Beach State is ninth in the Big West with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Askew averaging 4.6.

Pepperdine averages 73.8 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 70.7 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Waves.

Askew is averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Beach: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.