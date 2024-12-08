Cotie McMahon scores 25 to lead No. 12 Ohio State women over No. 21 Illinois 83-74 in Big Ten opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 25 and No. 12 Ohio State stayed unbeaten with an 83-74…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 25 and No. 12 Ohio State stayed unbeaten with an 83-74 victory over No. 21 Illinois on Sunday in a Big Ten Conference opener.

McMahon made 7 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers and 9 of 12 free throws.

Taylor Thierry scored 14 on 5-for-7 shooting with two 3-pointers for Ohio State (8-0). Chance Gray scored 13.

Genesis Bryant hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 to lead the Fighting Illini (7-2). Kendall Bostic totaled 17 points and 13 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Jasmine Brown-Hagger added 14 points off the bench.

Thierry and McMahon scored six points each in the first quarter and Ohio State led 18-16.

Gray had nine points in the second quarter as the Buckeyes outscored the Fighting Illini 22-10 to take a 40-26 lead into halftime.

McMahon had 11 points and Jaloni Cambridge scored six, accounting for Ohio State’s first 17 points of the third quarter as the Buckeyes added four points to their lead for a 61-43 advantage.

Bryant hit a 3-pointer to pull the Illini within 73-65 with 3:04 left to play but they would get no closer.

Ohio State will host Ball State on Tuesday. Illinois returns home to play Bradley on Thursday.

