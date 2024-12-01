Cornell visits Williams and Northwestern

Cornell Big Red (3-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-3) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on Cornell…

Cornell Big Red (3-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-3)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on Cornell after Taylor Williams scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 73-64 victory against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 at home. Northwestern has a 0-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Big Red have gone 1-4 away from home. Cornell is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Northwestern makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Cornell has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Cornell has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Emily Pape is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Big Red.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

