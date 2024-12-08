Cornell visits Army following Rucker’s 34-point game

Cornell Big Red (5-3) at Army Black Knights (5-3) West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Cornell Big Red (5-3) at Army Black Knights (5-3)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on Cornell after Jalen Rucker scored 34 points in Army’s 103-100 overtime victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Black Knights have gone 4-0 at home. Army is the Patriot League leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by AJ Allenspach averaging 8.4.

The Big Red have gone 2-2 away from home. Cornell ranks second in college basketball with 20.1 assists per game led by AK Okereke averaging 4.5.

Army averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is shooting 42.1% and averaging 19.5 points for the Black Knights.

Cooper Noard is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Big Red.

