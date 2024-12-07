Cornell visits Army after Rucker’s 34-point performance

Cornell Big Red (5-3) at Army Black Knights (5-3) West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army…

Cornell Big Red (5-3) at Army Black Knights (5-3)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Cornell after Jalen Rucker scored 34 points in Army’s 103-100 overtime victory over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Black Knights are 4-0 on their home court. Army averages 83.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Big Red are 2-2 on the road. Cornell ranks second in the Ivy League with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 6.6.

Army averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc.

Cooper Noard is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 12.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.