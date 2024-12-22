Cornell takes on Stony Brook, looks to halt 3-game skid

Cornell Big Red (3-8) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-6) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell…

Cornell Big Red (3-8) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-6)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell looks to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Stony Brook.

The Seawolves are 3-2 in home games. Stony Brook is sixth in the CAA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Shamarla King averaging 2.4.

The Big Red are 1-6 in road games. Cornell is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stony Brook’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 55.9 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 58.3 Stony Brook gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaida Gonzalez is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Seawolves.

Emily Pape is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.