Cornell plays Stony Brook on 6-game road slide

Cornell Big Red (3-8) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-6)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will attempt to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Big Red face Stony Brook.

The Seawolves are 3-2 on their home court. Stony Brook is third in the CAA in team defense, allowing 58.3 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Big Red have gone 1-6 away from home. Cornell ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Summer Parker-Hall averaging 2.3.

Stony Brook is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell averages 55.9 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 58.3 Stony Brook allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaida Gonzalez is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Seawolves.

Emily Pape averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

