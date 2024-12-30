Cornell plays Siena on 7-game road slide

Cornell Big Red (3-9) at Siena Saints (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell…

Cornell Big Red (3-9) at Siena Saints (5-5, 2-0 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will try to end its seven-game road losing streak when the Big Red take on Siena.

The Saints have gone 4-2 at home. Siena allows 67.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

The Big Red are 1-7 on the road. Cornell has a 2-5 record against teams above .500.

Siena is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell averages 54.6 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 67.8 Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahniysha Jackson is shooting 31.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Saints.

Emily Pape is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Big Red.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.