Cornell plays Saint Bonaventure on 5-game road slide

Cornell Big Red (3-6) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-5)

Olean, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will attempt to end its five-game road losing streak when the Big Red play Saint Bonaventure.

The Bonnies are 1-2 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Big Red have gone 1-5 away from home. Cornell allows 59.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.6 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 56.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 70.3 Saint Bonaventure gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Haskell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

Emily Pape is shooting 38.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Big Red.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

