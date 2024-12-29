Cornell faces Siena on 4-game losing streak

Cornell Big Red (3-9) at Siena Saints (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell…

Cornell Big Red (3-9) at Siena Saints (5-5, 2-0 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell heads into the matchup against Siena as losers of four straight games.

The Saints have gone 4-2 at home. Siena is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Big Red are 1-7 on the road. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Emily Pape averaging 7.0.

Siena’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Cornell allows. Cornell has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 42.0% shooting opponents of Siena have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahniysha Jackson is shooting 31.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Saints.

Pape is averaging 12.6 points and seven rebounds for the Big Red.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.