Cornell and Lehigh meet for cross-conference matchup

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-3) at Cornell Big Red (3-7) Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Emily Pape…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-3) at Cornell Big Red (3-7)

Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emily Pape and Cornell host Maddie Albrecht and Lehigh in non-conference play.

The Big Red are 2-1 on their home court. Cornell is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-3 on the road. Lehigh scores 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Cornell averages 56.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 60.6 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Cornell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pape is shooting 37.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Big Red.

Albrecht is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.