Corey, South Alabama Jaguars host the James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes (6-5) at South Alabama Jaguars (7-4)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes South Alabama and James Madison face off on Saturday.

The Jaguars have gone 5-2 at home. South Alabama ranks second in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Dukes have gone 0-3 away from home. James Madison averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

South Alabama is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.6% James Madison allows to opponents. James Madison scores 9.1 more points per game (75.0) than South Alabama gives up (65.9).

The Jaguars and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is averaging 18.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars.

Bryce Lindsay is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 13.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.