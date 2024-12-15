Corey puts up 27 and South Alabama knocks off East Texas A&M 81-72

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Myles Corey had 27 points in South Alabama’s 81-72 victory against East Texas A&M on Sunday.…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Myles Corey had 27 points in South Alabama’s 81-72 victory against East Texas A&M on Sunday.

Corey also added five assists and four steals for the Jaguars (7-3). Barry Dunning Jr. scored 14 points and added five rebounds. John Broom went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding four steals.

The Lions (1-10) were led in scoring by Khaliq Abdul-Mateen, who finished with 17 points. Yusef Salih added 17 points for Texas A&M-Commerce. Tay Mosher also had eight points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

