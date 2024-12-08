Cordilia scores 21, Mount St. Mary’s downs Fairfield 101-94

Jedy Cordilia's 21 points helped Mount St. Mary's defeat Fairfield 101-94 on Sunday.

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jedy Cordilia’s 21 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Fairfield 101-94 on Sunday.

Cordilia also had seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (6-3, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dola Adebayo scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. Dallas Hobbs shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

Prophet Johnson led the Stags (5-5, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Braden Sparks added 16 points and four assists for Fairfield. Jamie Bergens had 15 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

