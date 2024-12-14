Cordilia and Mount St. Mary’s host Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-4) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-3, 1-1 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-4) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-3, 1-1 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -4; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts Loyola (MD) after Jedy Cordilia scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 101-94 win over the Fairfield Stags.

The Mountaineers are 4-0 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks seventh in the MAAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cordilia averaging 2.9.

The Greyhounds are 2-3 in road games. Loyola (MD) averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallas Hobbs is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Jordan Stiemke is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 10.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

