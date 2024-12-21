Coppin State wins 68-60 over Navy

BALTIMORE (AP) — Toby Nnadozie had 20 points in Coppin State’s 68-60 victory against Navy on Saturday. Nnadozie added three…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Toby Nnadozie had 20 points in Coppin State’s 68-60 victory against Navy on Saturday.

Nnadozie added three steals for the Eagles (1-12). Jonathan Dunn scored 13 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line and added eight rebounds. Julius Ellerbe had 11 points and shot 3 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. The Eagles snapped a 12-game skid.

The Midshipmen (3-9) were led in scoring by Austin Benigni, who finished with 23 points. Jinwoo Kim added 13 points and three steals for Navy. Jordan Pennick finished with 10 points.

Coppin State took the lead with 3:38 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 28-22 at halftime, with Dunn racking up eight points. Coppin State outscored Navy in the second half by two points, with Nnadozie scoring a team-high 13 points after halftime.

Coppin State plays Saturday against Georgetown on the road, and Navy visits William & Mary on Sunday.

