Coppin State visits Penn State following Hicks’ 20-point outing

Coppin State Eagles (0-11) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -37.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Coppin State after Zach Hicks scored 20 points in Penn State’s 80-76 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Nittany Lions are 6-0 on their home court. Penn State scores 88.7 points and has outscored opponents by 19.7 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-9 in road games. Coppin State has a 0-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Penn State’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State averages 54.7 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 69.0 Penn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Nittany Lions.

Cam’Ron Brown is averaging 4.2 points for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

