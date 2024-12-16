Cooper leads Louisiana Tech against Grand Canyon after 25-point outing

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-3) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -1.5;…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-3) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Grand Canyon after Kaden Cooper scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 77-63 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Antelopes play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Grand Canyon leads the WAC scoring 80.2 points per game while shooting 45.0%.

Louisiana Tech scores 78.6 points, 5.9 more per game than the 72.7 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Louisiana Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is scoring 19.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

Tyon Grant-Foster is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Antelopes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

