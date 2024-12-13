Cooper and No. 19 Tennessee host North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-11) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-11) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee hosts North Carolina Central after Talaysia Cooper scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 78-68 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Volunteers have gone 6-0 in home games. Tennessee leads college basketball with 18.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ruby Whitehorn averaging 3.4.

The Eagles have gone 0-8 away from home. North Carolina Central has a 0-8 record against opponents over .500.

Tennessee averages 92.6 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 89.1 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 48.3 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 66.6 Tennessee gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is shooting 55.7% and averaging 20.1 points for the Volunteers.

Morgan Callahan is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

