Cook and New Mexico State win 89-83 in OT against New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Christian Cook scored 27 points and Dionte Bostick added six points in overtime as New Mexico…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Christian Cook scored 27 points and Dionte Bostick added six points in overtime as New Mexico State knocked off New Mexico 89-83 on Saturday.

Robert Carpenter added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (4-5. Dionte Bostick finished with 17 points.

New Mexico’s Braden Appelhans hit a 3-pointer to force overtime tied at 73-all.

The Aggies broke a five-game losing streak.

The Lobos (7-3, 1-0 Mountain West Conference) were led in scoring by Nelly Junior Joseph, who finished with 16 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. New Mexico also got 15 points and four assists from Donovan Dent. Appelhans finished with 14 points.

Carpenter put up 14 points in the first half for New Mexico State, who led 47-38 at halftime. New Mexico State was outscored by nine points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied. Bostick scored his six the overtime points while going 2 of 2 and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.