Cook and New Mexico State host Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (4-6)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Southern Utah after Christian Cook scored 22 points in New Mexico State’s 91-67 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Aggies have gone 2-1 in home games. New Mexico State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunderbirds have gone 1-3 away from home. Southern Utah averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

New Mexico State is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.7% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Aggies.

Jamir Simpson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

