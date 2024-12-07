Cook and Eastern Washington host South Dakota State

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-7) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-3) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-7) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-3)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -10; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits South Dakota State after Andrew Cook scored 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 87-81 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 4-0 in home games. South Dakota State ranks second in the Summit League with 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Oscar Cluff averaging 10.7.

The Eagles are 0-5 in road games. Eastern Washington ranks fifth in the Big Sky scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Cook averaging 12.5.

South Dakota State scores 79.2 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 82.1 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cluff is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Sebastian Hartmann averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.