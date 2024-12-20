Conwell leads Xavier against No. 9 Marquette after 23-point performance

Marquette Golden Eagles (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (8-4, 0-1 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (8-4, 0-1 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays No. 9 Marquette after Ryan Conwell scored 23 points in Xavier’s 94-89 overtime loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Musketeers have gone 7-0 in home games. Xavier is sixth in the Big East with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Freemantle averaging 6.0.

The Golden Eagles are 1-0 against Big East opponents. Marquette ranks third in the Big East scoring 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Kam Jones averaging 12.0.

Xavier averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conwell is averaging 17 points for the Musketeers.

Jones is averaging 20.3 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

