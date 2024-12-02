Connor, La Salle Explorers square off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

La Salle Explorers (4-4) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) Chicago; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ashleigh Connor and La…

La Salle Explorers (4-4) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3)

Chicago; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashleigh Connor and La Salle visit Kira Chivers and Loyola Chicago in A-10 play.

The Ramblers have gone 4-2 in home games. Loyola Chicago scores 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Explorers are 1-3 on the road. La Salle ranks third in the A-10 with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ayisse Magassa averaging 2.1.

Loyola Chicago makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). La Salle averages 57.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 60.4 Loyola Chicago gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chivers is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Ramblers.

Connor is shooting 33.3% and averaging 11.8 points for the Explorers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

