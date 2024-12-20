Conner leads No. 12 TCU against UCF

TCU Horned Frogs (11-1) at UCF Knights (7-3) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 TCU visits…

TCU Horned Frogs (11-1) at UCF Knights (7-3)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 TCU visits UCF after Madison Conner scored 33 points in TCU’s 103-64 victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Knights have gone 6-1 at home. UCF averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Horned Frogs play their first true road game after going 11-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. TCU ranks eighth in the Big 12 scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Sedona Prince averaging 11.5.

UCF’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.9 per game TCU gives up. TCU has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlin Peterson is scoring 22.4 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Knights.

Hailey Van Lith is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

