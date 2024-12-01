Columbia visits No. 13 Duke following Richardson’s 35-point showing

Columbia Lions (6-2) at Duke Blue Devils (7-1) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke…

Columbia Lions (6-2) at Duke Blue Devils (7-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke hosts Columbia after Reigan Richardson scored 35 points in Duke’s 109-99 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-0 in home games. Duke ranks fourth in the ACC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jadyn Donovan averaging 2.3.

The Lions have gone 1-1 away from home.

Duke scores 84.0 points, 23.4 more per game than the 60.6 Columbia allows. Columbia averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlon Jackson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Riley Weiss is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

