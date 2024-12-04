Columbia plays San Francisco after Henderson’s 20-point game

San Francisco Dons (2-4) at Columbia Lions (6-3) New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts San Francisco…

San Francisco Dons (2-4) at Columbia Lions (6-3)

New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts San Francisco after Kitty Henderson scored 20 points in Columbia’s 77-61 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Lions have gone 3-0 in home games. Columbia averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Dons are 0-3 in road games. San Francisco has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Columbia makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (33.5%). San Francisco’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (41.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lions.

Freja Werth is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Dons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

