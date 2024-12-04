Columbia plays Albany (NY) on 8-game win streak

Columbia Lions (8-0) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-3) Albany, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions…

Columbia Lions (8-0) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-3)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia will look to keep its eight-game win streak intact when the Lions take on Albany (NY).

The Great Danes have gone 2-0 in home games. Albany (NY) scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Lions have gone 3-0 away from home. Columbia averages 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Albany (NY) averages 76.3 points, 7.5 more per game than the 68.8 Columbia allows. Columbia averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Great Danes.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 22.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.